Advertisement

National Nutrition Month: Americans get ‘F’ in fruit and vegetable consumption

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The results are in. As a society, we are chronic underachievers at eating our fruits and veggies and, subsequently, we are short-changing the health and well-being of generations of Americans. Eating more fruits and vegetables is the single most important action we can take to live healthier and happier lives.

Registered dietitian and president and CEO of the Produce for Better Health Foundation, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss how we stand when it comes to fruit and vegetable consumption.

In 2020, PBH commissioned an update to our trended fruit and vegetable consumption research. Sadly, the news is not as encouraging as we would hope. America’s fruit and vegetable consumption continues to erode over time. Reinhardt Kapsak said we must act now to reverse this trend.

Learn more at https://fruitsandveggies.org/ where you can get nutritional information about all the different kinds of fruits and vegetables and recipes as well.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Walleye Lakes of Concern Project Targets Four Area Lakes

Latest News

Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Blustery & cooler day
Human remains found in Wood County
Wood County investigators uncover human remains in the Town of Rock
Simple ways to add more healthy fruits and vegetables into your diet
Simple ways to add more healthy fruits and vegetables into your diet
DHS announces next group of eligible people to receive COVID-19 vaccine
DHS announces next group of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine