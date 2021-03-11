National Nutrition Month: Americans get ‘F’ in fruit and vegetable consumption

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The results are in. As a society, we are chronic underachievers at eating our fruits and veggies and, subsequently, we are short-changing the health and well-being of generations of Americans. Eating more fruits and vegetables is the single most important action we can take to live healthier and happier lives.

Registered dietitian and president and CEO of the Produce for Better Health Foundation, Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss how we stand when it comes to fruit and vegetable consumption.

In 2020, PBH commissioned an update to our trended fruit and vegetable consumption research. Sadly, the news is not as encouraging as we would hope. America’s fruit and vegetable consumption continues to erode over time. Reinhardt Kapsak said we must act now to reverse this trend.

Learn more at https://fruitsandveggies.org/ where you can get nutritional information about all the different kinds of fruits and vegetables and recipes as well.

