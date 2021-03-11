MPD arrests suspect accused of running over pregnant woman’s leg, stealing car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has arrested the 39-year-old man who is accused of running over a pregnant woman’s leg and stealing her car.

According to an incident report, Andre D. Patton is accused of first degree reckless endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and a parole violation/hold. Police took Patton to the Dane County Jail.

Madison PD responded to the Kwik Trip at 7717 Mineral Point Road just before 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 for a car theft. The 34-year-old pregnant woman told officers she was filling up her tires with air when the suspect entered her running vehicle.

The woman tried to get him out from the passenger side door, but the man put the car in reverse and ran over her right leg and thigh, police said. The woman, who was 20 weeks pregnant, was taken to a hospital for soft tissue injuries to her leg.

The car that was stolen was described as a silver 2013 Ford Escape SE with a Wisconsin license plate.

MPD urged anyone who knows of Patton’s location to call their department, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or send a tip online.

