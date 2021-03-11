First Alert Weather: Blustery & cooler day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A strong cold front pushed across the region late last night with showers and isolated storms. In the wake of the front, winds have been brisk across the region. The gusty winds will continue for today with clouds and a few snow showers up north this morning, then turning mostly sunny this afternoon. Afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 40s.

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected today. (WSAW)

A diminishing wind tonight with a mostly clear sky and chilly. Lows ranging from the teens across the Northwoods to the low 20s in Central Wisconsin. A good deal of sunshine on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine will be common again to start the weekend on Saturday with a milder afternoon as readings rise to near 50. Partly cloudy on Sunday and a bit cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will be fluctuating in the next few days. (WSAW)

The new work week may start off with a risk of light snow or snow showers on Monday as a storm system tracks across the middle of the country. We are going to be on the northern edge of any precipitation. Highs on Monday in the mid to upper 30s.

A chance of light snow or snow showers, especially in Central Wisconsin on Monday. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. St. Patrick’s Day looks to be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High in the upper 30s. Breezy with clouds on Thursday and cool. Highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.