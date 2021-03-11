Experts share how to help kids ‘spring forward’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Daycare teachers say patience is key when preparing young children for a time change.

This year staff at Wausau Child Care are preparing for the time change and encouraging parents to do so at home. They suggest putting your child to bed a little earlier so as not to lose an hour of sleep or confuse a child’s internal clock.

“If they don’t know what’s going on, the time to them doesn’t mean anything. But that’s the way they are so you just have to be patient with them. And it’ll be OK,” said Judy Blennert, a primary teacher with Wausau Child Care.

Daylight saving is the toughest on a baby’s routine. Blennert said the week following daylight saving time can be a challenge as kids are tired. During this time the center takes it slow, adds in naptime and works with the kids through changes. Keeping a child’s routine intact is the most important thing. She said kids will adjust and find normalcy in the new schedule.

Germany became the first country to adopt daylight saving time in 1916 to save energy for the war effort. America followed years later, making it a permanent practice to help with the war in 1942.

Today Daylight Saving Time is used by most states to make the night feel longer with an extra hour of sunlight. But the change in time and topic, in general, can be hard on our bodies and confusing for younger kids to understand. Daylight saving time begins March 14 at 2 a.m. It ends Nov. 7.

