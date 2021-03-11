Advertisement

Daylight saving time begins March 14

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Daylight saving time will return at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 14.

You may lose an hour of sleep, but daylight saving time promises an extra hour of evening light for months ahead.

It’s also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so there’s no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight Saving time ends Nov. 7.

