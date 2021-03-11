Advertisement

Bucks will increase attendance capcity on March 20

The Fiserv Forum is seen Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -The Milwaukee Health Department will allow more fans at Milwaukee Bucks games starting March 20.

Currently fan capacity at Fiserv Forum is 10%. It will increase to 18% or 3,280 fans.

The Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs on March 20. Single-game tickets for the Bucks’ final five home games of March will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.bucks.com/tickets or through the Bucks app.

Fans are still required to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking.

