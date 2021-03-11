Advertisement

Brewers fans can receive gift kit giveaway to celebrate Opening Day

American Family Field is the new name for the stadium replacing Miller Park(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Milwaukee Brewers’ Opening Day being less than a month away, excited fans can register for a Welcome Kit giveaway with team merchandise to celebrate.

American Family Insurance will give out 2,021 kits to fans, according to a news release, and some of the kits will even have “golden ticket” inside. Fans that receive this in their gift kit will get an extra special gift.

Each kit has a variety of items, which can include a Christian Yelich baseball card, fresh-cut grass scented candles, scorecards, snacks and even an American Family Field inaugural pin. For fans who get the lucky and receive a golden ticket, they may get items like a Christian Yelich autographed item, Brewers team store giftcard or even a Christian Yelich figurine.

American Family associate vice president of partnerships and community investment, Judd Schemmel, said they hope fans enjoy the kits ahead of a successful partnership with the team.

“We know Brewers fans share our excitement and anticipation for Opening Day at American Family Field, especially now as some fans come back to the ballpark,” Schemmel said.

Fans can register to pick up a kit online, while supplies last. There is a limit of only one kit per household and fans can choose from multiple dates at staggered times to pick up their gifts at American Family Field in Milwaukee or locations in Madison, Green Bay and Eau Claire.

