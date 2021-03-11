Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains discovered in Wood County
A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
State Patrol confirms boy, 6, fatally hit by school bus
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Walleye Lakes of Concern Project Targets Four Area Lakes

Latest News

Family of Zach Vasa contacted by Wood Co. Sheriff's Office after remains found
Family of Zach Vasa contacted by Wood Co. Sheriff's Office after remains found
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Blustery & cooler day
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, provides...
This time, the stimulus package helps more college students