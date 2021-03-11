Advertisement

Alaska becomes 1st US state to open vaccines to nearly all

Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivering the 2020 State of the State address
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska has become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dunleavy made the announcement Tuesday following his own bout with COVID-19.

He hailed the move to open up eligibility as a historic step.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

