A year after Ginseng Festival postponed, farmers hold out for trade, pandemic relief

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - One group of people left out of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill is ginseng farmers.

It’s now been a year since the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin postponed the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival and a year later, farmers are still dealing with several issues.

“Ginseng is known as the state herb in the state of Wisconsin, so we really feel like we’ve been shorted on some of this,” said Joe Heil, a grower who runs Heil Ginseng in Edgar.

Ginseng might be the state herb and important to the local economy. But growers like Heil say they’ve felt left out when it comes to big stimulus packages like the one passed Wednesday.

“We’re never looking for a handout, that’s not how a farmer is, we work very hard, but at the same time, we’ve got to be sustainable, and if there’s some money that can be offered, just to help us through this until things get back to normal, it might make the difference of some farmers staying in business,” Heil said.

Will Hsu of Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises says it’s a combination of things making it difficult for ginseng farmers, including low market prices, bad trade relations and COVID-19 travel restrictions to and from China.

Ginseng farmers have been able to apply for relief if they can prove they lost crop. Specialty growers were included in the legislation passed in December by Congress, allowing some to receive financial assistance if they could prove crop losses. But Heil and others say they’ve received no direct pandemic relief payments from Congress.

“Being that we’re a specialty crop, it feels as though maybe our voice is not heard. We don’t really see who’s all involved, especially on the specialty crop side, we don’t have lobbyists, we don’t have people, we’re just too small of an industry, we don’t have the dollars to be able to do that,” he explained.

It’s forced Heil to make tough decisions over the past year.

“We’ve had to cut some corners, and cut some staff, and that’s hard to do. This is family, we’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said.

A year ago this week, the Ginseng Board postponed its annual festival, which draws buyers from China and Heil says is great exposure, especially for smaller growers. A year later, planning the next festival is stalled. Travel restrictions and tariffs remain.

“With the new administration, we haven’t seen any relief with taxes and tariffs. That’s really not been talked about,” he said.

An official with the Ginseng Board tells Newschannel 7 they’re looking to hold the festival in China next, and then bring it back to the Wausau area.

As time passes, Heil thinks not all growers will survive.

“The volume of ginseng that Wisconsin produces will shrink, and the number of farmers will go down,” he said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) voted in favor of the stimulus bill.

“Ginseng farmers and other specialty crop growers in Wisconsin were facing challenging economic conditions prior to the pandemic, but they have gotten worse. Our farmers work hard every day and we should work just as hard in Washington to support them,” she tells Newschannel 7 in part.

“While we’ve recently secured some much-needed relief for Wisconsin’s agriculture economy to weather this crisis, I’m going to keep working to secure more resources that will help our farmers, producers and growers build a stronger, more secure agriculture economy,” she continued.

Both Sen. Johnson (R-Wisconsin) and Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-7th District) voted against the latest stimulus bill.

