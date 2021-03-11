2021 NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve reached a milestone. Sixty years of the NewsChannel 7 Basketball All-Stars. Here are the five girls from the large schools who have been selected by the coaches of northcentral Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Rapids’ Megan Clary finished second in the Wisconsin Valley Conference in scoring at 18.8 points per game. The 5′7″ guard was named unanimous First-Team All-Valley by shooting 35 percent from deep and pouring in 357 points.

Back in Wausau, Kiley Deaton led Wausau West to an undefeated Valley title by scoring a league-best 20.8 points per game while shooting an impressive 48.5 percent from the field. The Wisconsin Valley Conference player of the year also led the league with 8.4 rebounds a game.

The Valley was full of talent including Merrill’s Courtney Krueger. The senior lit the nets up with 17.6 points per game. She scored 20 or more points in eight games this season on her way to being named unanimous First-Team All-Valley.

Our last two players hail from the Great Northern Conference. First, Rhinelander’s Rebecca Lawrence tallied 22.6 points per game, which was 11th best in the state. The senior surpassed the 1,000 career point mark this year and was named unanimous First-Team All-Great Northern.

Finally, it’s not a surprise that Lakeland’s Julianna Ouimette is making her second appearance as a NewsChannel 7 All-Star. The sophomore finished second in the state with 26.5 points per game. Ouimette shot an efficient 52.5 percent from the field and racked up 6.8 steals. The 1,000 career point scorer was named the Great Northern Conference player of the year.

Congratulations to the five girls who are NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball All-Stars.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.