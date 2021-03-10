Woman convicted of stabbing husband to be sentenced

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The 46-year-old Neillsville woman convicted of stabbing her husband after she said she caught him having an affair is expected to be sentenced Wednesday afternoon.

In December, Shannon Liddell pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury as part of a plea deal. In exchange for the guilty plea, her most serious charges which included two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide were dismissed but will be considered during the sentencing hearing.

According to court documents obtained by WEAU-TV, Liddell admitted she caught her husband cheating she “hurt people.” The complaint describes injuries to two people-- a woman stabbed in the neck and a man hurt in the chest.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

