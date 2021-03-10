Wisconsin’s weekly average for COVID-19 deaths falls into single digits for second time in one week

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The state’s seven-day average for deaths related to COVID-19 fell into the single digits for the second time in one week Wednesday. Our records show the deaths per day average is now at nine, which was the same figure as Saturday. Before then, the average has not fallen below 10 since September 29.

The average falls as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports an additional 14 deaths Wednesday, brining the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 6,524, which equals 1.15% of all confirmed cases.

According to the DHS, the state saw a total of 4,701 test results Wednesday, with 516 positive results, a positivity rate of 10.98%. However, if you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate as of Tuesday (the latest data available) is at 2.1%.

The state’s seven-day case average remains below 400 and is currently at 388. That figure has now been below 400 for four straight days.

Wisconsin county case and death numbers are listed later in this article. New deaths were reported in Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Polk, Rock, Washington, Waukesha, and Waupaca Counties. Meanwhile, Clark County saw a revision in both case and death numbers, while La Crosse and Fond du Lac saw a revision for just case numbers. New cases were reported in 60 out of the state’s 72 counties.

The other 4,185 results released Wednesday were negative, making a statewide total of people who have tested negative with their first test for the coronavirus to 2,654,958.

According to the DHS, there have been a total of 567,850 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus throughout the past 13 months. Out of those, 554,639 people are considered recovered, or 97.7% of all cases. Another 6,528 people (1.1%) are considered active cases.

VACCINATIONS

According to the DHS, 12,930 more people have completed their two-dose vaccinations, bringing that total to 626,472, or 10.8% of the state’s population. The state crossed the 10% threshold on Sunday. According to the DHS, 33.4% of the state’s population which is 65 and older has completed the vaccine series.

The state could see an increase in vaccine numbers this week, as well as next week, when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

The latest reports from vaccinators show a total of 1,113,632 people who have received a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which equals 19.1% of the state’s population. In addition, the DHS reports 25,293 more people received a dose within the past 24 hours. 63.4% of Wisconsin residents who are 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been 1,779,404 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s an increase of 39,409 doses from Tuesday. Wisconsin’s 7-day average of administering a “shot in the arm” is now at 39,094 doses per day.

As Action 2 News previously reported, officials with the Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

The state has launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

CLICK HERE for the Action 2 News guide to vaccine clinics and vaccinators, including phone numbers and websites to make appointments and information on free rides to appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 76 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. That number is above the 7-day average of 50 hospitalizations per day. State officials say 26,630 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says there are 234 COVID-19 patients overall in the state’s hospitals Wednesday, which is a decrease of 10 from Tuesday. Out of those, 63 are in the ICU. That number held steady from Tuesday.

Locally, the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 10 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Tuesday. The WHA says two of those patients are in the ICU – that figure has held steady from Monday.

In the Northeast region, 36 patients are being treated at 10 hospitals, six more than Tuesday. Out of those, 9 are in the ICU an increase of two during the past 24 hours.

Changes in daily hospitalization figures take deaths and discharges into account.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA says the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 287 ICU beds (19.57%) and 2,187 of all medical beds (19.57%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Wednesday.

The Fox Valley’s hospitals had 7 ICU beds available (6.7%) – seven fewer than Tuesday. There were 102 of all types of medical beds open (11.95%) open for the eight counties they serve.

Northeast region hospitals have 30 ICU beds (14.49%). The WHA says there are 214 total medical beds (22.38%) available as of Wednesday.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. And a reminder, we launched a new map to help you connect with a vaccinator in your area. One could be as close as your local pharmacy. Take a look: https://t.co/oWoGdobcVd pic.twitter.com/uRvcWB4qTQ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 10, 2021

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATHS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,595 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,179 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,446 cases (+10) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,059 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,351 cases (+18) (225 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,322 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,212 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,492 (+3) (43 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,093 cases (+6) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,158 cases (State revised, decrease of 3) (58 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Columbia – 5,086 cases (+5) (54 deaths)

Crawford – 1,668 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,048 (+46) (279 deaths) (+1)

Dodge – 11,482 cases (+8) (157 deaths)

Door – 2,433 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Douglas – 3,661 cases (+5) (28 deaths)

Dunn – 4,286 cases (+2) (29 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,074 cases (+18) (105 deaths)

Florence - 422 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,976 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (98 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 926 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,679 cases (+1) (81 deaths)

Green – 3,218 cases (+19) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,523 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,893 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Iron - 554 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,584 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (28 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,941 cases (+7) (113 deaths)

Juneau – 3,005 cases (+8) (19 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,861 cases (+17) (302 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,416 cases (+1) (27 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,262 cases (State revised, decrease of 44) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,472 cases (+7) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,937 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,918 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,277 cases (+7) (66 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 13,717 cases (+4) (182 deaths)

Marinette - 3,977 cases (+4) (63 deaths)

Marquette – 1,313 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 98,815 (+75) (1,251 deaths) (+4)

Monroe – 4,343 cases (+3) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,295 cases (+3) (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,426 cases (+6) (69 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,455 cases (+32) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,682 cases (+6) (80 deaths)

Pepin – 807 cases (+1 ) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,511 cases (+7) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,977 cases (+2) (46 deaths) (+3)

Portage – 6,510 cases (+5) (64 deaths)

Price – 1,172 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,422 cases (+29) (323 deaths)

Richland - 1,294 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,517 cases (+23) (162 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,269 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,338 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,535 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,612 cases (+5) (70 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,006 cases (+10) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,482 cases (+11) (44 deaths)

Taylor - 1,772 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,411 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,848 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,161 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,902 cases (+7) (129 deaths)

Washburn – 1,308 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,880 cases (+12) (137 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 41,030 cases (+54) (489 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,762 cases (+7) (113 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 2,114 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,182 cases (+28) (184 deaths)

Wood – 6,701 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 279 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 510 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Chippewa - 734 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Delta – 2,683 cases (+3) (65 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Dickinson - 2,136 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 948 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Houghton – 2,159 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Iron – 866 cases (40 deaths)

Keweenaw – 116 cases (1 death)

Luce – 132 cases

Mackinac - 294 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,479 cases (+3 ) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,627 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Ontonagon – 362 cases (19 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 232 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

Nobody has a natural immunity to the coronavirus. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems. To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Wear a face mask in public

Stay at least six feet away from people from outside your household

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Don’t go to work if you feel sick

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and non-essential appointments

