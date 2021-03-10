Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans ask mayor to quit over election report

At a news conference on July 20, 2020, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proposes a city-wide requirement for face masks in indoor, public spaces.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are calling for Green Bay’s Democratic mayor to resign following a report on a conservative website alleging he ceded authority for running the election to a paid consultant with ties to Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Eric Genrich did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday about the calls for him to resign .

But his office issued a statement saying the claims raised in the story on the Wisconsin Spotlight website were “completely without merit.”

The story came a day before the Republican-controlled Assembly Campaigns and Elections Committee was to hold an invite-only hearing on the election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

