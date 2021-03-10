Advertisement

Wausau School District high school staff can begin scheduling COVID vaccine appointments

(Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -High school teachers from the Wausau School District will be the first in line from the district to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

An Aspirus spokesman said appointments for district staff will be coordinated directly with the schools through Aspirus Business Health. Staff will not need to submit an online request or call the Aspirus call center.

District staff will be vaccinated through a tiered approach. High school teachers will be first, followed by elementary staff, and lastly all remaining district employees. According to a news release from the Wausau School District the tiered guidelines were determined, in part, by the number of student positive cases in each grade level this school year.

Round 1 vaccine distribution is anticipated to be spread over the next 3 weeks.

