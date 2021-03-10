Advertisement

Wausau Police searching for truck stolen from Salvation Army

Image of stolen truck
Image of stolen truck(Wausau Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Police Department is asking for information about a box truck that was stolen late Wednesday morning from the Salvation Army.

We're looking for a little help from the community to help us locate a stolen truck from the Salvation Army. The truck...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

The truck was last seen eastbound on W. Washington Street coming into downtown.

Police say the suspect is a white woman.

The truck is a 2017 Ford F450 Box Truck with Wisconsin Plate EC57672. There is a small Salvation Army logo behind the doors.

If you see the truck, call 715-261-7795 or 911.

