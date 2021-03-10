Wausau Police searching for truck stolen from Salvation Army

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Police Department is asking for information about a box truck that was stolen late Wednesday morning from the Salvation Army.

The truck was last seen eastbound on W. Washington Street coming into downtown.

Police say the suspect is a white woman.

The truck is a 2017 Ford F450 Box Truck with Wisconsin Plate EC57672. There is a small Salvation Army logo behind the doors.

If you see the truck, call 715-261-7795 or 911.

