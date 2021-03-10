UWSP’s Bailee Collins and Taylor Greenheck nab All-WIAC women’s basketball honors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point senior Bailee Collins was named to the 2021 All-WIAC women’s basketball team, and Taylor Greenheck was tabbed as All-WIAC honorable mention and all-defense.

This is Collins’ second career league award after being put on the honorable mention team last year. The senior from Milton, Wisconsin, led the Pointers in scoring at 13.8 pointers per game, which was sixth-best in the league. She posted a double-double in five of UWSP’s nine games.

Greenheck returns to the list after being a first-team selection last season. She tallied 11.6 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the senior reeled in 47 defensive boards, which was fifth-best in the conference.

