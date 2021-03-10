Advertisement

UWSP preparing for normal campus experience in fall 2021

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point is looking to have a more engaging campus experience for students starting this fall.

Social gatherings are something UWSP students and staff have been craving ever since the start of the pandemic and now the light at the end of the tunnel is becoming brighter.

“I’m just really excited to get back on campus and have that more normal experience,” UW-Stevens Point sophomore Ashley Hansen said. “I’m definitely looking forward to more socialization on campus and being in person for a lot more activities.”

After a year of strict Covid-19 safety precautions, it seems as though life is finally headed back on the right track.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to those football games, those student orgs, just being able to meet in person, just have some fun with people,” UW-Stevens Point Student Body President sophomore Colin Nygren said.

Come this fall, UWSP administration is already planning a once-familiar, on-campus experience for students and staff, both in and out of the classroom.

“We’re expecting I guess what I would describe as a back to normal semester as much as possible with the distribution of vaccines and people feeling a little more secure that we’ll largely be able to return to normal,” UWSP Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Greg Summers said.

This means fully in-person classes, events, shows, sports, full capacity dorms, and much more. The university has been seeing a steady decline in cases of covid-19, with few to none each week.

“The campus is ready, our campus community is ready for normalcy,” UWSP Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Al Thompson said.

Informal learning has been a burden on students during the pandemic, and the fall semester will be a chance to start fresh.

Thompson believes coming back fully in-person is crucial to student learning.

“I honestly believe for a college experience, especially for a residential campus like UWSP, we have to go back to full engagement,” Thompson said.

Although the plan is to bring full campus engagement back, wearing a mask will likely still be a requirement, while physical distancing will be at a minimum, something students have been itching to get back to.

“I’m really just looking forward to getting back in person, have all my in-person meetings that I’m supposed to be having, and just getting back in class,” Nygren said.

