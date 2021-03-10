Two Augusta freshmen embark on agriscience project

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -In the greenhouse at Augusta High School, lays an aquaculture tank that hasn’t seen use in nearly two years.

High school freshmen Camryn Kirkham and Audra Sandberg took it upon themselves to change that.

“When we were small we actually came in here and took a tour of this thing when it was set up and that was a cool experience, so to be able to do it again and have maybe some younger kids come and take a tour of it, that would be really cool,” says Kirkham.

Best friends, neighbors and now partners in agriscience, the two will be raising 25 tilapia fish alongside tomatoes and lettuce in a hydroponic garden.

“Basically, it filters out all the waste and then it goes through a good bacteria cycle which then follows this track and it fertilizes the plants using the fishes waste and then it filters it back into the tank so it’s a continuous cycle,” says Kirkham.

The unique project will be part of the girls Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) required of all members of the Future Farmers of America organization.

“We’re farmers too and raise animals and crops and stuff but there’s other ways that you can raise animals and stuff and I think this is a really efficient method for raising plants off of another animal,” says Sandber.

Augusta High School Principal Reed Pecha says he’s proud of his student’s ingenuity.

“You are growing something organically without the use of herbicides or pesticides, hydroponics is using the symbiotic relationship between the fish and the plants for both to flourish and grow,” says Pecha. “The ability to be on that cutting edge or the forefront of new agriculture practices I think is a very important thing.”

In true farm to table fashion, at the end of the year Sandberg and Kirkham plan to eat what they’ve raised.

We get twice as more product from this than just having fish, like if I just had a fish tank in our backyard or something and we’re going to eat it or go fishing, but we get a salad with our fish,” says Sandberg.

The two plan to begin raising the fish when they return from spring break.

