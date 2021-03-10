Advertisement

The tastes of St. Patrick’s Day: No corned beef and cabbage here!

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This St. Patrick’s Day leave green-hued food in the past and lean into the Irish culture with dishes that go beyond corned beef and cabbage. Even if you’re only Irish once a year, you’ll want to observe year-round with delicious and traditional ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

On Tuesday, Chef Catherine Fulvio joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 from Ireland, to provide recipes and background on the most authentic way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. She also shared insights on which products to use, like Ireland’s own, Truly Grass Fed.

All of their dairy products featured in the recipes Fulvio shared came from Irish family-run farms run along the eastern seaboard and into the rich green pasturelands of Ireland’s midlands.

Truly Grass Fed dairy is always non-GMO Project Verified, hormone-free and Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World.

The milk for Truly Grass Fed products comes from approximately 3,000 farms located across Ireland’s fertile land. The farmers share deep bonds with their herds, with sustainability and animal welfare always top of mind.

Truly Grass Fed cows live how nature intended: outside and able to roam. They are free to leisurely graze on acres of lush, plentiful grass and enjoy their spacious surroundings for most of the year.

