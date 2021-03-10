Advertisement

Texas reopens businesses to 100% capacity, lifts mask mandate Wednesday

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – The state of Texas is officially reopening Wednesday, which includes lifting its COVID-19 mask mandate.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order reopens all businesses to 100% capacity.

Texas business owners will still have the option to limit capacity or implement their own safety protocols if they choose.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations surge again in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas, some restrictions could return.

County judges could make that call if hospitalizations surge above 15% in a region for seven straight days.

While they would have the power to reinstate some COVID-19 restrictions, they can’t limit capacity at stores and restaurants to less than 50%.

Health officials have expressed concern about another surge if people don’t continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Lifting the COVID-19 restrictions in Texas wasn’t factored into a model that is already projecting 576,000 Americans will die of coronavirus by July 1.

