Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named Big Ten hockey’s First Star of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield reels in his sixth-career Big Ten weekly award by being named the first star of the week.

The sophomore posted a four-point performance over the weekend and helped the Badgers capture their fourth regular-season conference title in team history. Caufield also scored Wisconsin’s lone two goals in their 2-1 conference clinching win over Michigan State.

Caufield’s stat line was one of the best in the nation. He finished the regular season leading the nation with 25 goals and 46 points while also earning the Big Ten Scoring Champion crown for the second consecutive season.

