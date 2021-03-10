Advertisement

Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named Big Ten hockey’s First Star of the week

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Arizona State won 8-5. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield reels in his sixth-career Big Ten weekly award by being named the first star of the week.

The sophomore posted a four-point performance over the weekend and helped the Badgers capture their fourth regular-season conference title in team history. Caufield also scored Wisconsin’s lone two goals in their 2-1 conference clinching win over Michigan State.

Caufield’s stat line was one of the best in the nation. He finished the regular season leading the nation with 25 goals and 46 points while also earning the Big Ten Scoring Champion crown for the second consecutive season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
A large pile of palettes and other pieces of trash were left abandoned on the ice.
Residents clean large pile of pallets left on Lake Wausau
Green Bay Police say Roy Burnam is a high risk sex offender who cut off his GPS monitoring...
Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing

Latest News

3-9-21- SPASH VOLLEYBALL HIGHLIGHT ZONE
3-9-21- HILIGHT ZONE PODCAST SPASH VOLLEYBALL
3-9-21- UWSP BASKETBALL RECEIVE HONORS
3-9-21- UWSP BASKETBALL HONORS
Fans at Lambeau Field watching the NFC Championship Game. (FILE)
Packers won’t raise ticket prices in 2021
UW-Stevens Point guard and Wisconsin Rapids native Philip Flory in a game for the Pointers on...
Pointer’s Philip Flory named to the All-WIAC Men’s Basketball Team, Garrett Nelson receives honorable mention