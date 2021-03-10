Advertisement

Police: high risk sex offender cut off monitoring device, is now missing

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for your help in finding a man who cut off is GPS monitoring device and is a high risk registered sex offender.

According to Green Bay Police, Roy Burnam cut off his monitoring device on Tuesday, March 9, and left his home, located at 1735 11th Avenue in Green Bay.

The state’s online sex offender registry lists Burnam as a 56-year-old man, with brown eyes and brown hair. He is described as being 6′0 and 183 pounds.

His registration began on January 22 of 1998, and the online registry says he was convicted in Waukesha County in 1998 of Child Enticement, and in 2012 of Sexually violent Person Commitment.

Meanwhile, he was convicted in December of 1996 in Oklahoma for Lewd Molestation.

Police say Burnam should be considered dangerous, and if you see him, to call 911 immediately.

If you know where Burnam may be, you’re asked to call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3208.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867, or submit a tip by CLICKING HERE.

