Point Brewery continues expansion

By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Brewery’s multi-million dollar expansion takes another step.

Tuesday afternoon, the brewery added four 300-barrel fermenters. Each one holds about 9,300 gallons. This expansion will lead to the expansion in the bottle shop, and will really pump out cases of beer.

“We’ve been able to meet demand prior to last year and the numbers have gotten so crazy,” said brewmaster Mike Schraufnagel, “that we feel like we need the ability to create another 600,00-700,000 cases a year just to keep up.”

The fermenters were to be in place by the end of the day and operational within a few weeks. The bottle shop expansion starts March 22.

