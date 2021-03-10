People get outside to enjoy weather and grilling

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many communities saw record high temperatures on Tuesday, March 9 and with as nice as it’s been outside, many people are getting out and enjoying this taste of early spring.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time, here it is,” Jeff Waldman of Wausau said.

“We got up today and said today is going to be a great day,” said Nancy Hallstrom of Wausau.

The signs of summer have arrived.

“Being outdoors more and spending time with family and friends, it’s a rejuvenation, a refreshing time of the year,” Waldman said.

Waldman said being able to get out and enjoy the record high temperatures has been a blessing, after what seemed to be an eternity of winter.

“The anticipation, the lengthening days, sunshine, beautiful, 58 degrees or so, it feels like 70 degrees,” Waldman said.

For people like Hallstrom’s 100-year-old mother, it’s been exactly one year since leaving the house to stay safe from Covid-19.

“We decided with the weather, we’d come out and investigate what it’s like to enjoy Vitamin-D and talking to people, and it has been awesome,” Hallstrom said.

At TownLine Market, the warmer weather also means high demand for meat to grill.

“This morning we made 200 pounds of brats just to get ready for today,” TownLine Market Owner David Jagler said.

Jagler said many people haven’t been grilling all winter, TownLine also ordered extra steaks, hamburger patties, and ribs, anything and everything that can hit the grill.

“People are just happy to be able to go out and take a walk to not be cooped up inside their house. We love it, a lot of the times we’ll have that front door open so you can feel the breeze come in and it feels like spring,” Jagler said.

Jagler also said keeping up with demand hasn’t been a problem and they’re prepared for the summer-like rush.

