Advertisement

Madison doctor allegedly prescribed opioids to patients for illegitimate uses

(Source: Pexels | Source: Pexels)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison doctor accused of writing prescriptions to patients for opioids that had no legitimate medical purpose entered into a six-figure settlement Tuesday in court.

Dr. David E. Eckerle allegedly wrote prescriptions between May 2016 and January 2020 for opioids and other controlled substances that were not issued in the usual course of professional practice, according to a news release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea argues that Dr. Eckerle violated the Controlled Substances Act through his actions, which is meant to prevent the diversion of drugs from legitimate to illegitimate uses.

“The opioid epidemic has caused great harm and deep sadness to individuals, families, and communities here in Wisconsin,” O’Shea said. “In cases unrelated to this matter, this office has seen opiate addictions that begin with a doctor over-prescribing opiate pain pills and that end with the former patient overdosing on heroin or going to prison for drug-related crimes.”

O’Shea added that physicians who increase risks for opiate addiction by “irresponsibly prescribing opioids” need to be held accountable.

The DOJ noted the settlement agreement only states the CSA allegations, but Dr. Eckerle has denied the allegations and there has been no determination of liability.

Dr. Eckerle will pay $110,000 as part of the settlement agreement to resolve the civil allegations, the court added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
A large pile of palettes and other pieces of trash were left abandoned on the ice.
Residents clean large pile of pallets left on Lake Wausau
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Latest News

Fermenter put in place at Point Brewery.
Point Brewery continues expansion
Many communities saw record high temperatures on Tuesday, March 9 and with as nice as it's been...
People get outside to enjoy weather and grilling
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Walleye Lakes of Concern Project Targets Four Area Lakes
Area accountants adapt to many tax law changes
Area accountants adapt to many tax law changes this year