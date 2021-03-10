Advertisement

Lawyers in Slender Man case to file arguments about release

Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday,...
Anissa Weier listens during jury selection in her trial at Waukesha County Courthouse Monday, Sept 11, 2017, in Waukesha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have asked a judge for time to file written arguments on whether one of two Wisconsin girls convicted of stabbing a classmate to please internet horror character Slender Man should be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, now 19, is seeking conditional release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren held a hearing on the request Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they want to file written arguments. Bohren set another hearing in June. Weier and Morgan Geyser attacked classmate Payton Leutner in a Waukesha park in 2014, believing if they killed her they would become Slender Man’s servants. All three girls were 12 at the time.

