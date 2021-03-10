Advertisement

Kaul makes case for upgraded crime lab tech, more analysts

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is trying to persuade Republicans to give him nearly $925,000 in the state budget to upgrade crime lab technology designed to identify synthetic drugs and hire more analysts.

Gov. Tony Evers’ budget calls for authorizing Kaul to spend $923,800 from court surcharges over the biennium for upgrading drug detection technology and hiring four more toxicologists to run the machinery.

Kaul told reporters during a video conference Wednesday that the lab’s eight current toxicologists are overwhelmed and the number of drug cases involving fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, and fentanyl analogues, compounds similar to fentanyl.

