Judge to rule if Arkdale man will head to trial in overdose cases

Michael Subera charged with several Adams County overdoses
Michael Subera charged with several Adams County overdoses(Adams County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) -One of two people charged with fatal and near-fatal overdoses will learn Wednesday if his case will head to trial.

Michael Subera, 38, is accused of selling heroin to two men who overdosed and died. He is also suspected of being in the drug delivery chain that contributed to three other non-fatal overdoses.

The homicide charges stem from the investigation into the 2019 overdose deaths of Brett Severin of Hancock and Hans Pietrzak of Adams.

Another man, 52-year-old Ronald Serles of Adams, is also facing charges stemming from this investigation.

Subera is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m.

