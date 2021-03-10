Governor Evers visits new vaccine clinic in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

About 2 million more Wisconsinites, including those with pre-existing conditions will be eligible for the Coronavirus vaccine in the next round to be announced later this week.

As demand for the vaccines increases, so will the need for more space to dispense them.

Tuesday morning, representatives from La Crosse County and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse opened the second of five DHS vaccination clinics in the state of Wisconsin.

“La Crosse County Health Department, over the last several decades, has really put plans into place to coordinate community vaccine clinics,” said Maggie Smith, Public Information Officer with the Health Department.

Those pre-existing plans were key in working with Wisconsin DHS and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to launch the new clinic.

The kickoff opened as Governor Tony Evers toured the clinic operation in UWL’s Cleary Center before discussing his capital budget related to phase two construction of the Prairie Springs Science Center.

After the clinic tour, the governor gave some insight on Wisconsin’s fight to get vaccines to as many as possible.

“We have over one million people in the state of Wisconsin that have received a dose,” said Gov. Evers. “We lead nationally and regionally, I just checked this morning on Bloomberg and we were the number one state in the country as related to the percent of the vaccine being put in people’s arms.”

Evers expressed his gratitude to the University of Wisconsin system in opening the La Crosse campus for the community service.

“We have to collaborate together to make sure that our population is educated, but also in this case, we’re talking about making sure people are safe,” Evers said. “The thanks go out to Governor Thompson and Chancellor Gow and the people in the university system, AMI and the people of La Crosse County.”

Gov. Evers also thanked the La Crosse County Health Department for their work in planning for the clinic with the state over the past several weeks.

“They’ve had several site visits to walk through the logistics of the site,” said Smith. “It’s laid out beautifully, we’re really excited to see people come through for their appointments.”

“I think we’re finally at the end of the tunnel,” said Monica Kruse, La Crosse County Board Chair. “I think we’re coming out on the other side, and what better place to do that than La Crosse County?”

The governor and county representatives agree it’s the next step in helping the community beat COVID-19.

The La Crosse vaccination clinic is by appointment only, currently prioritizing ages 65 and older.

There’s no cost to get a vaccination.

Those eligible are asked to sign up through the state COVID-19 vaccine registry.

