Fourth Annual Be Amazing ‘Dine Out’ event has more sponsors than previous years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the community’s desire to give back, in fact, it’s encouraged more people to do so.

Nonprofit Be Amazing will host its “Dine Out” event Thursday (March 11). The event raises funds for the organization as restaurants donate 10-15% of their sales for the day.

Other businesses and restaurants sponsor the event by making single donations of $250-$500.

Be Amazing Founder Cheryl Goetsch says she understands the event may look different this year.

“We suggest that people call ahead,” Goetsch said. “If there’s a certain restaurant that they’re going to order from, that they ask ‘if I do a carryout, will the percentage still apply for that order.’”

Veteran Sponsor Wausau Mine Co. has donated 15% of its sales for the past four years.

Co-owner of the restaurant Wage says sponsoring the event during the pandemic this year, was most important.

“The community... through carry-outs, curbside, and the dining coming back have been very supportive,” Wage said. “I think they went out of their way to take care of local businesses, such as us, and I think we need to give something back for their efforts as well.”

Other restaurants that will donate 10-15% of their sales this Thursday include:

