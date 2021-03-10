Advertisement

First Alert Wednesday Soggy Forecast

By Chad Franzen
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Showers will continue to roll into Wisconsin for Wednesday, with rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Best chances for heavier rainfall throughout the day, will remain in northwestern Wisconsin, with some locations receiving over one inch of rain north of Highway 29, and especially, parts of Vilas, Oneida and Price Counties. Windy conditions will continue throughout Wednesday, with wind gusts over 30 mph late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

Stronger storms possible in western Wisconsin
After the passage of the rain and a few rumbles of thunder, temperatures will return to the 30s for day time highs as night time lows drop back into the teens throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Daylight Saving Time will start early Sunday morning, so please don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour when going to bed Saturday night. Please make sure you test your batteries in your smoke detectors and replace the batteries if needed.

Please exercise caution around all area lakes, rivers, creeks, etc. as the melt continues this week.

The next storm system will be on the longer term weather forecast horizon, with some light showers possible far south Monday, with a better chance for showers area-wide, arriving Wednesday.

Here’s a list of the record high temperatures set for Tuesday March 9, 2021.

Temps were very Spring-Like across the area
