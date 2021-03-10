Clean beauty is trending at Sephora

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Interest in clean beauty continues to grow, but when shopping, how do you know which products are truly “clean” and which are right for you? Sephora Beauty Director, Myiesha Sewell, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday to share some of the latest makeup additions to the Clean at Sephora category.

Sewell has had a passion for beauty for as long as she can remember – from dreaming about applying winged liner before she was even allowed to wear any makeup, to becoming a skilled artist creating looks for the red carpet, brides and editorial shoots. Through her varied opportunities, Myiesha fell most in love with helping clients on a personal level. She relishes the feeling she gets from providing game-changing beauty hacks that help solve client concerns, or helping others master a particular look that they didn’t think were possible.

Prior to becoming Sephora Beauty Director, Sewell was a Sephora PRO Artist for six years. Throughout her career at Sephora, she has grown incredibly passionate about beauty education and has an innate ability to master and teach any trend. While she loves to stay up-to-date on the latest looks and spends hours scouring social media for inspiration, she is most interested in learning where trends originate. Her inspiration stems from supermodels, fashion icons and photographers of the past. Myiesha is a firm believer that trends come and go, so it’s important to make them your own and adapt them to fit your personal tastes and lifestyle.

