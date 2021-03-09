Advertisement

With 4 active COVID cases, state drops Taylor County to ‘low’ disease activity

COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Most Wisconsin counties have spent the last couple of months in the ‘critically high’ or ‘very high’ category of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID activity map.

In recent weeks, most counties have dropped a few notches. Taylor County is the first county in central Wisconsin to report ‘low’ disease activity. Tuesday’s numbers show four active COVID-19 cases. Neighboring Clark County has ‘medium’ cases activity while all other surrounding counties remain high.

COVID-19: Disease Activity by Region and County (March 9, 2021)
COVID-19: Disease Activity by Region and County (March 9, 2021)(DHS Wisconsin)

Monday, the county open vaccinations to several new industries. To be put on a waitlist, call 715-965-8830.

Taylor County Health Officer Patty Krug tells NewsChannel 7 a vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday is full and vaccinations will take place at two schools on Friday. She said those eligible from the list below should call to be added to the waitlist.

Taylor County eligible persons
Taylor County eligible persons(Taylor County Health Department)

