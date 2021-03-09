Advertisement

UWSP men’s hockey nets six against Northland College to advance

Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey team (6-3-1) peppered the Northland (0-9-1) netminder with 68 shots and earned a 6-3 win to advance in the WIAC Tournament.

Ryan Orgel (Los Angeles, Calif./) opened the scoring just over seven minutes into the game when he scored from a sharp angle. Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) picked up a helper on the goal.

David Hill (Glen Mills, Pa.) doubled the UWSP lead when he chipped home a close-range shot. Isaac Moberg (St. Paul, Minn./) and Jordan Fader (Rice Lake, Wis./) were credited with assists.Late in the first, the LumberJacks got a goal back to make it 2-1 heading to the second.

Brandon McReynolds (North Vancouver, B.C./) and Steven Quagliata (Bartlett, Ill./) scored 47 seconds apart as the Pointers jumped out to a 4-1 advantage. Andrew Poulias (Whitby, Ont./) had an assist on McReynolds’ goal and Colin Raver (Bartlett, Ill./) set up Quagliata.

NC responded with two on their own making it a one-goal game with just over six minutes to play in the second.

Raver put UWSP back ahead by two goals with a tally at 16:22 of the second. Cody Moline (North Branch, Minn.) and Quagliata notched assists.

Orgel closed out the scoring with his second of the game at 11:34 of the third period. Justin Daly (Delano, Minn./) recorded an assist on the play.

UWSP goaltender Eli Billing (Windsor, Ont./) made 11 saves in the win. NC goaltender Chris Curr stopped 62 shots.

The Pointers advance to face UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday in the semifinals. Puck drop in Eau Claire is set for 7:00 p.m.

