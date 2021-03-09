Advertisement

Suit alleging Foxconn cost local governments money dismissed

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Mar. 8, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A lawsuit alleging that Foxconn Technology Group violated terms of its contract by failing to build a manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin has been dismissed.

The suit brought last month by Caledonia resident Daniel Hintz and Hintz Real Estate Development Co. said Foxconn promised to construct a Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility while local governments spent hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for the project.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the suit was dismissed Friday.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant, but it also named the county and the village as the defendants along with Foxconn.

