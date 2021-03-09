Advertisement

Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area restaurants during the pandemic.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -A Stevens Point business owner who has a big heart for small business is getting some much-deserved national attention.

Last month, NewsChannel’s 7 Tony Langfellow featured the generous gesture of Adolfo Melendez.

He opened a restaurant in Stevens Point just weeks before the pandemic hit. As restaurants struggled to stay afloat he spent $2,000 in gift cards for seven other area restaurants and raffled them off. The gift cards were each worth $20.

“If you help one person and another person helps another, that will help a lot,” Melendez said during a February interview. “Most of us are just single-family owners and there’s nowhere you can go to ask for help but ourselves.”

His story has been picked up by national outlets and now he’ll talk about the initiative during an interview with Kelly Clarkson on March 15. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on WSAW-TV.

