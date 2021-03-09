Advertisement

Stevens Point Area School District sets vaccine clinic for staff

Vaccination needles
Vaccination needles(WRDW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area School District will vaccinate its staff members who want the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17. Director of Communications Sarah O’Donnell tells Newschannel 7 the clinic will be held at the Sisters of St. Joseph Convent.

Vaccine doses and monitoring will be provided by Marshfield Clinic.

About 500 staff members signed up for the clinic, and all will be able to be vaccinated. An additional few hundred school staff have been able to secure an appointment on their own, and are already partially or fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools is planning a vaccination clinic for its staff who are interested on March 19.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning near Auburndale.
Child hit and killed by vehicle in Wood County
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Mosinee Mill (March 8, 2021)
Hazmat team responds to Mosinee paper mill
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Shawn Carl, Jared Carl, and Audrey Benson
Son now charged as prime suspect in Christian Schauer murder
A large pile of palettes and other pieces of trash were left abandoned on the ice.
Residents clean large pile of pallets left on Lake Wausau

Latest News

A school bus drives away during the crash investigation on Highway 73. Officials tell us a car...
Competency issue raised for alleged driver in fatal Plainfield crash
Lake Menomin in Menomonie, Wis.
Algae, tourism and water quality highlighted during Wisconsin Water Week
The owner of El Mezcal restaurant in Stevens Point is doing his part to help other area...
Stevens Point restaurant owner to appear on ' The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Bus crash in the town of Carson (March 9, 2021)
Speed, inattentive driving likely factors in crash that involved bus