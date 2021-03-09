Stevens Point Area School District sets vaccine clinic for staff

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Area School District will vaccinate its staff members who want the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17. Director of Communications Sarah O’Donnell tells Newschannel 7 the clinic will be held at the Sisters of St. Joseph Convent.

Vaccine doses and monitoring will be provided by Marshfield Clinic.

About 500 staff members signed up for the clinic, and all will be able to be vaccinated. An additional few hundred school staff have been able to secure an appointment on their own, and are already partially or fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools is planning a vaccination clinic for its staff who are interested on March 19.

