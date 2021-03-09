Residents clean large pile of palettes left on Lake Wausau

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents were left to literally pick up the pieces after a recent party on Lake Wausau. A large pile of palettes and other pieces of trash were left abandoned on the ice. The heap was found by Jerry Tlusty and his son when they were ice fishing.

“We found smoldering ashes over here about four feet high. Obviously, there was a party here the night before. That was about three weeks ago,” Tlusty said.

Jerry has seen trash on the ice before, even helped clean it up. But this case was different than most that he saw in the past.

“The parties are nothing new. Normally my son takes a load half this size off the lake, just debris. But this is unusual,” Tlusty said.

The Lake Wausau Association also stepped in to help when they heard about the trash being left behind. They know that if the trash is left unchecked now, then they will have to suffer the consequences once the ice melts.

“Stuff floats over to people’s properties. A lot of nails and stuff sink to the bottom. That’s the concern for us,” Lake Wausau Association President Rick Parkin said.

“The corners of the palettes, the blocks, they don’t burn they float. You have people barefooting out here they can get seriously hurt,” Tlusty added.

Parkin says having fires on the lake is not illegal. But the problem comes when people are leaving more behind than just burnt wood.

“We just want people to pick up after themselves. Leave it better than you found it is the key,” Parkin said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Everest Metro about the trash on the lake, no one was available for comment.

