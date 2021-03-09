Pointer’s Phillip Flory named to the All-WIAC Men’s Basketball Team, Garrett Nelson receives honorable mention

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Phillip Flory has been named to the All-Wiac men’s basketball team while Garrett Nelson was listed as an honorable mention, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced today.

After a career that saw him play for division one programs Seton Hall and Albany, the Wisconsin Rapids native joined UWSP while coming back from an array of injuries. The junior averaged 20.7 points per game, hauling in 5.9 rebounds per game in nine games for the Pointers. He made all 41 free throws, just two shy of tying the school record for consecutive makes.

Senior guard Garrett Nelson was also listed as an honorable mention. He averaged 15.2 points per game. Nelson also led UWSP in assists with 34, third-best in the conference.

