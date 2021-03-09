Advertisement

Packers won’t raise ticket prices in 2021

Fans at Lambeau Field watching the NFC Championship Game. (FILE)
Fans at Lambeau Field watching the NFC Championship Game. (FILE)(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Ticket prices for Green Bay Packers games will not increase this season. If the pandemic prevents Lambeau Field from hosting fans at full capacity, the Packers will issue refunds, and season ticket holders will have the chance to opt-in for the opportunity to purchase tickets if stadium capacity is limited.

Pricing in 2021 is as follows: end zone seats are $58 for preseason, $118 for regular season; south end zone 700 level seats are $61 for preseason, $121 for regular season; south end zone 600 level seats are $64 for preseason, $129 for regular season; end zone to the 20‐yard line seats are $69 for preseason, $134 for regular season; between the 20-yard lines seats are $74 for preseason, $149 for regular season.

Invoices will be sent to season ticket holders this week .

Beginning this year, the NFL may move to a 17-game regular-season schedule and a three-game preseason schedule.

