One person injured in crash involving bus in Portage County

TOWN OF CARSON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of a bus crash southeast of Junction City in the town of Carson.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday on County Road E (Old U.S. Highway 10) near Bayshore Drive. According to the sheriff’s department, the bus was stopped with its stop sign out and lights flashing when it was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. There were two children on the bus. No one on the bus was injured. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

