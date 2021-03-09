Advertisement

New Orleans man killed trying to sell dirt bike on social media

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The body of a New Orleans man was found in Uptown New Orleans Monday morning after police say he was shot and killed in Jefferson Parish.

Joseph Vindel, 29, was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto held a news conference Monday saying that Vindel was killed Sunday, March 7 after he traveled to Harvey on the west bank of Jefferson Parish to sell a dirt bike.

Lopinto said the investigation began as a missing person case in New Orleans.

JPSO investigators have determined that between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday, Vindel met with the suspect, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, at an apartment complex located at 2101 Manhattan Boulevard to sell a dirt bike.

Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a...
During the course of the transaction, the suspect shot and killed Vindel.

The suspect then drove the victim’s vehicle to Coliseum Street in New Orleans and abandoned it. The victim’s body was still inside the vehicle.

Sunday evening, JPSO was contacted by Vindel’s family and became involved in the investigation.

Investigators were able to determine the victim’s last known location and located the victim’s dirt bike at Jalen Harvey’s apartment.

During questioning, Harvey admitted to shooting Vindel and taking his vehicle to New Orleans.

Harvey left the victim and the car on Coliseum Street then drove the dirt bike back to the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

Harvey has been charged with first-degree murder.

