Interim Department of Health Services secretary details pandemic response and what is ahead

(WSAW) - For the past two months the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has had an interim secretary leading the pandemic response, though she has not been very visible publicly during that time.

“Karen Timberlake, spelled just like Justin, no relation that I’m aware of anyway,” she stated in her interview with NewsChannel 7.

It is not Timberlake’s first time as DHS secretary; she held the position during the Jim Doyle administration and is familiar with pandemics. She led the response during the H1N1 outbreak. She compared that pandemic to the COVID-19 response.

“They both were these novel viruses. They came on suddenly. They were both very contagious,” she correlated. “I remember vividly with H1N1 that we could tell very early that it was going to be much more deadly than the typical flu or the typical any other kind of contagious virus, but thankfully, it sort of burned itself out is actually what ended up happening. And we had both a vaccine that became available but we also had some good therapeutics and some good treatment for H1N1.

“Whereas with COVID, right, it has turned out to be that much more contagious, that much more deadly. We don’t have super great treatments for it really, still. We’re doing much better than we were 12 months ago, but we still don’t really have a therapeutic that works, and thankfully, we now have these three vaccines that have developed in truly record time.”

She said H1N1 helped prepare Wisconsin for federal, state, local, and private sector communication to respond using resources not typical for health emergencies, like using the National Guard or emergency management services. However, she said the COVID-19 response required has been unprecedented.

“It is truly an all-hands-on-deck kind of undertaking to respond to this virus, to think about how we keep people safe today and going forward, to think about how we rebuild the sectors of our economy that have really been harmed,” Timberlake said. “This is going to take all of us continuing to be patient and work together to get our state not just back to where it used to be, but even better as we move ahead.”

Some things that have gotten worse before they will get better are disparities and inequities in nearly every aspect of life in the state. Whether that is health, access to health care, connectivity, employment, food security, educational opportunities, to name a few, the problems have been compounded during the pandemic.

“We’ve been asked many times why do we see these gaps between the percent of white people who have been vaccinated and the percent of communities of color that have been vaccinated,” Timberlake stated. “One of the challenges is, we started with health care workers, for example, as an eligibility group and lots of health care workers are white and people of color may not be as well represented in those jobs.”

She said change needs to happen in all parts of society.

“What I think is going to come out of this is a new-- an elevated awareness for more people about the fact that we don’t all have the same opportunity for good health in our state today,” she expressed. “You know, white people often have the privilege of not noticing that or not being aware of that and we can no longer be unaware that these gaps are real and we all have a part to play in making sure that we conduct good outreach, that we make sure that vaccine is available in as many places as possible across the community. That we have materials and phone numbers in multiple languages that are open to everyone in our state and that as we think about the economic recovery that needs to come from this, the community-rebuilding that is really going to be required as we all start to come out of COVID, those also have to be opportunities that are made available to all sectors to our society, all parts of our state so that we all move forward and make progress together.”

She said Wisconsin is “winning the fight against” COVID-19 and that “day by day... the actions that individual people take really do matter.” Whether it is wearing a mask or helping a child with online learning, that it is making a difference, " and together we will get through this.”

Before coming to this role, Timberlake was a lobbyist for health care issues. There are laws in place to keep her separated from anything she was directly involved in during that time, but there are places the law does not cover. She said they have taken steps to ensure there would be no ethical concerns about her work.

“We’ve put procedures in place to make sure anything I was directly involved in previously, I have no visibility on here and that’s what’s fair to everybody that I need to be working with.”

This is especially important as she works on her other major duty in this role: the budget. When asked if she would be interested in taking the secretary role in full should it be offered to her, she said it would be up to Gov. Tony Evers, but did not indicate whether she would be interested.

