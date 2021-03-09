First T-cell based test for consumers to detect recent or past COVID-19 infection

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the nation, one of the biggest challenges has been the availability of reliable testing. For those who suspect they’ve had COVID-19 but were never tested, this can be unsettling, especially those that may suffer from long-COVID.

Now, a new test to detect recent or past COVID-19 infection is available. It’s called T-Detect™ COVID and is the first T-cell based test for patients that can help those who believe they may have been infected with the virus get an answer. This new test is being made available to patients by Adaptive Biotechnologies, as a result of their partnership with Microsoft to map the immune response to many diseases, including COVID-19, Lyme and Crohn’s disease.

On Tuesday, two leading COVID-19 experts joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench to discuss this new important tool for people who want to know if they’ve had COVID-19, and how it may help them understand and address ongoing health issues.

Diana Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps, the largest grassroots movement in America dedicated to actively ending this pandemic, discussedthe importance of knowing if you’ve had COVID-19. Dr. Lance Baldo is the Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies. He explained the benefits of this new test and how it compares to other tests (95% sensitivity compared to leading antibody tests 5+ months after infection).

For More Information, Visit: T-Detect.com

