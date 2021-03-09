First Alert Breezy and Warm Tuesday Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Milder weather continues for the next few days, as temperatures will continue to climb back into the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. There will be many locations that will either get close to record highs for Tuesday, or exceed them, as gusty winds from the south pushes temperatures quickly into the upper 50s for the afternoon.

Around central Wisconsin, record highs are possible today. (WSAW)

The next storm system will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with rain becoming likely for all locations and a few thundershowers may develop Wednesday afternoon. At this time, most locations will pick up less than an inch of rainfall, which will lead to some very sloppy and eventually dangerous ice conditions by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Please be very careful this whole week, as temps continue to remain well above average.

After the passage of the Wednesday storm system, temperatures will return to the 30s for day time highs as night time lows drop back into the teens throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Daylight Saving Time will start early Sunday morning, so please don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour when going to bed Saturday night. Please make sure you test your batteries in your smoke detectors and replace the batteries if needed.

Please exercise caution around all area lakes, rivers, creeks, etc. as the melt continues this week.

The next storm system will be on the longer term weather forecast horizon, arriving Monday with rain and snow showers becoming likely.

Expect cooler conditions for Mid-March (WSAW)

