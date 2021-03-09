Fire crews respond to Clark County structure fire
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire in rural Clark County.
NewsChannel 7 has a crew at the scene confirming that fire crews battled a fire at a barn off of County Road A near Abbotsford.
Fire crews have left the scene. There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.
