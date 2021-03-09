Fire crews respond to Clark County structure fire

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire in rural Clark County.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew at the scene confirming that fire crews battled a fire at a barn off of County Road A near Abbotsford.

Fire crews have left the scene. There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.