Fire crews respond to Clark County structure fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews responded early Tuesday morning to a structure fire in rural Clark County.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew at the scene confirming that fire crews battled a fire at a barn off of County Road A near Abbotsford.

Fire crews have left the scene. There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.

2 million more Wisconsin residents to be vaccine eligible

