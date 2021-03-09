Competency issue raised for alleged driver in fatal Plainfield crash

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - The issue of competency has been brought up for the 77-year-old man accused of causing a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl waiting for the school bus.

Carl Mullenix is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and reckless driving. He was scheduled to appear in Waushara County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The case has now stalled until he is found competent. A status conference is scheduled for April 6.

Investigators said Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of Highway 73 near Plainfield when he struck and killed Maryana Kranz. The crash happened Feb. 10, 2020.

