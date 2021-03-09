Advertisement

Clark County survey could help improve internet access

(WJHG/WECP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) -Clark County residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey about internet access.

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

Clark County Economic Development Corporation said participation will help improve broadband service in the county.  The survey results will be used as part of a Clark County Broadband Study and potentially for future funding through broadband grant programs.

The deadline to complete the survey is March 15.

