Algae, tourism and water quality highlighted during Wisconsin Water Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nonprofit aimed at preserving and restoring water quality to Wisconsin’s 15,000 lakes will host its annual conference this week. The citizen arm of the Wisconsin Lakes Partnership, Wisconsin Lakes, hosts the conference to educate the public about a broad range of topics including algae, improving drinking water quality, to lake tourism.

The event will be hosted virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday through Wednesday will be filled with keynote speakers and Q&As. Thursday and Friday will focus on local projects and will split participants by region. Some communities will hold special in-person events on Friday.

Eric Olson, the director for Extension Lakes in Stevens Point hopes Wisconsin Water Week gets more Wisconsinites in on the conversation and shows people the part they play in water conservation.

“There are millions of people out there who could benefit from this and we’re just trying to reach a few of them. I think we’re really also hoping that this has a ripple effect. So each person that we engage with, ideally what they do then is talk to more people who share what they learned and engage more people and invite them to participate in future years,” Olson said.

Registration is required. Cost is $20 a day to participate. CLICK HERE to register and view the agenda.

